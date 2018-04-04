Police Recover 188 Illegal Firearms, 280 Ammunition In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Police Recover 188 Illegal Firearms, 280 Ammunition In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered a total 188 prohibited fire arms and 280 ammunition in a mop up operation it embarked upon recently. The illegal and prohibited fire arms and ammunition were paraded before journalists at the state Police headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos yesterday. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said […]

The post Police Recover 188 Illegal Firearms, 280 Ammunition In Lagos appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

