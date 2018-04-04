Police recover 60 illegally acquired firearms,in Kano State — Nigeria Today

Police recover 60 illegally acquired firearms,in Kano State

The Police Command in Kano State says it has recovered 60 illegally acquired firearms and some ammunition in the state in the ongoing nationwide recovery of prohibited and illegal firearms.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, made the disclosure when he displayed the arms and ammunition to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

Yusuf said the recovered weapons were 37 rifles, 23 pistols, 127 cartridges, 309 rounds of .6mm live ammunition, 86 rounds of .3mm live ammunition, one US-made magnum bow and one sniper.

He said that most of the firearms and ammunition were surrendered by their owners to the task-force set up by the command for the exercise.

The commissioner noted that the exercise which was directed by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was to check proliferation of firearms in most states in the country.

He called on those who had yet to surrender theirs to do so, warning that anyone caught with illegal firearms in the state would face the full wrath of the law.

Yusuf urged members of the public to report any person found with firearm to the nearest police station.

NAN

The post Police recover 60 illegally acquired firearms,in Kano State appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

