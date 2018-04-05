Police recover 948 arms in Sokoto — Nigeria Today

Police recover 948 arms in Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto State said it had recovered 948 guns under the state amnesty programme and police operations in last 24 months. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Murtala Mani, disclosed this at a news conference in Sokoto on Wednesday, Mani said the recovered and surrendered weapons, included AK47, double and […]

