Police recover cache of arms in Sokoto - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Police recover cache of arms in Sokoto
The Punch
Police recover cache of arms in Sokoto
The Sokoto State Police Command said it had recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition in the state. No suspect was however paraded in connection with the recovered arms. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Murtala Mani, told newsmen that …
