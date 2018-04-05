Police recover over 1000 illegal fire arms, parade suspected criminals - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police recover over 1000 illegal fire arms, parade suspected criminals – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Police recover over 1000 illegal fire arms, parade suspected criminals

The Nation Newspaper

The Abia State Police Command says it has recovered over 1000 illegal fire arms in different parts of the state in compliance to the recent orders of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Kpotun. Recall that Kpotun had directed all the commands …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

