 Police recover rocket launcher, 13 rifles in Kebbi border community — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Kebbi State Police command has recovered a rocket launcher in Kaboro, a border community between the state  and Zamfara. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kabiru Ibrahim confirmed this to newsmen in Birinin Kebbi on Thursday. He disclosed that his officers combed the bush in the village and recovered assault weapons which included 13 AK-47 rifles, machine gun, 650 live ammunition and 32 live cartridges from unlicensed individuals.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

