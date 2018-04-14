Police Reveal Sponsor Behind Offa Robbery — Nigeria Today

Police Reveal Sponsor Behind Offa Robbery

Following the deadly robbery attack that took place in Offa, Kwara state that claimed the lives of around 50 people and has stunned the nation, the police have now come out with a suspect who they believe masterminded the entire thing. According to the Nation, the police have identified 29-year-old Adegoke Shogo as the mastermind of […]

The post Police Reveal Sponsor Behind Offa Robbery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

