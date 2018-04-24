Police set up taskforce over illegal use of spy number plates, sirens in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Police set up taskforce over illegal use of spy number plates, sirens in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command, yesterday, constituted a special taskforce to review the use of sirens and spy number plates in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement said the Commissioner of Police, “ in compliance with the recent directive of Inspector-General of Police has constituted a taskforce to check the abuse and illegal use of Supernumerary (Spy) number plates and sirens by unauthorised persons in the Federal Capital Territory.”

The mandate of the six-man taskforce headed by Yahaya Gambo, the statement said, “ is to ensure the arrest and prosecution of unauthorised persons using SPY numbers and siren on their vehicles.

“The taskforce is also mandated to arrest individuals who have formed the habit of covering their vehicle number plates. In the same vein, this taskforce will equally check road users without number plates,“ he added.

The post Police set up taskforce over illegal use of spy number plates, sirens in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

