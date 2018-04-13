Police teargass, arrest popular activist, Deji Adeyanju — Nigeria Today

Police teargass, arrest popular activist, Deji Adeyanju

The FCT Police Command of the Nigerian Police Force on Friday arested human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju at the unity fountain Abuja for allegedly inciting civic unrest. DAILY POST reports that the arrest took place during a sit-out protest organised by the members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN ) to call for the unconditional […]

