Police To Arraign Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects May 10 — Nigeria Today

Police To Arraign Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects May 10

The Nigeria Police Force said it would arraign Sen. Dino Melaye and the four suspects rearrested for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi on May 10. The suspects are: Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and […]

