Police To Re-arraign Sen Melaye, Audu, 6 Others May 10 — Nigeria Today

Police To Re-arraign Sen Melaye, Audu, 6 Others May 10
Barring any last minute change, the Nigeria Police Force will re-arraign Senator Dino Melaye, Mohammed Audu and six other suspects re-arrested in the case of criminal conspiracy in Kogi state. The suspects are: Kabiru Saidu a.k.a Osama from Dekina LGA but based in Anyagba (Leader of the gang) rearrested in Tafa Balewa Local Government Area […]
The post Police To Re-arraign Sen Melaye, Audu, 6 Others May 10 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
