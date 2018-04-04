 Police To Re-arraign Sen Melaye, Audu, 6 Others May 10 — Nigeria Today
Police To Re-arraign Sen Melaye, Audu, 6 Others May 10

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Barring any last minute change, the Nigeria Police Force will re-arraign Senator Dino Melaye, Mohammed Audu and six other suspects re-arrested in the case of criminal conspiracy in Kogi state. The suspects are: Kabiru Saidu a.k.a Osama from Dekina LGA but based in Anyagba (Leader of the gang) rearrested in Tafa Balewa Local Government Area […]

The post Police To Re-arraign Sen Melaye, Audu, 6 Others May 10 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

