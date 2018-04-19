BREAKING: AfriForum to privately prosecute Julius Malema - News24 — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: AfriForum to privately prosecute Julius Malema – News24
News24
BREAKING: AfriForum to privately prosecute Julius Malema
News24
Lobby group AfriForum announced on Thursday that it intended to privately prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption. The announcement was made in Centurion on Thursday morning by AfriForum's …
