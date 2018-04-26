Policeman abducted, impregnated our 16-year-old sister, family alleges — Nigeria Today

Policeman abducted, impregnated our 16-year-old sister, family alleges

By Esther Onyegbula

The family of a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over allegation that a policeman, identified as Officer Henry attached to Ojo Division, Lagos State Police Command abducted, raped, tortured and impregnated her.

According to the victim’s family, she has since given birth to a baby five month ago, adding that she was forced to relocate to her village in Anambra State over police harassment.

Narrating how it happened, the victim’s elder sister, Chukwudumaga Obadike, said: “On May 8, 2017, I discovered that my 16-year-old younger sister was missing. Later that evening, we reported it at Ajangbadi police station in Lagos.

“However, two months after, to our surprise, on July 10, I was arrested by policemen from Ojo Division, that my sister, whom I had declared missing, was wanted at the station for allegedly stealing N1.5 million from one of their officers identified as Officer Henry. I told them that we were looking for her and had declared her missing.

“The policemen went to Ajangbadi police station with me to ascertain if truly I reported her missing. They wanted to lock me up but I resisted. They later released me by 11 pm and told us to report at the station the following day.”

Chukwudumaga said they were able to get the sister in their village and brought her to Lagos.

She said: “My sister said Officer Henry met her on her way home the day she went missing and took her to a hotel where he raped her. She said Officer Henry abducted her, kept her in his house and his wife was using her as a maid and Officer Henry would rape her anytime his wife was not at home.”

Contacted, Officer in Charge of SARS Ikeja, CSP Mohammed Sanusi denied the allegation, saying: “I do not allow underaged persons to be detained in SARS cell under my watch. Maybe, they were doing that before I came but since I came here, no underaged person has been detained.”

The post Policeman abducted, impregnated our 16-year-old sister, family alleges appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

