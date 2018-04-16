Policeman assaults superior with iron bar, rejects assignment - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Policeman assaults superior with iron bar, rejects assignment – The Punch
The Punch
Policeman assaults superior with iron bar, rejects assignment
The Punch
A Zimbabwean policeman who was detailed to investigate the stabbing case between a Binga villager and another man severely assaulted his superior with an iron bar, while refusing to take on the case. Apheti Mudimba, 24, allegedly stabbed Mike Munenge …
