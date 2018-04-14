Polish Explorer Drives Nissan LEAF on First Electric Vehicle Expedition Across Africa - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Polish Explorer Drives Nissan LEAF on First Electric Vehicle Expedition Across Africa – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Polish Explorer Drives Nissan LEAF on First Electric Vehicle Expedition Across Africa
THISDAY Newspapers
By Bennett Oghifo. Renowned Polish explorer Arkady Fiedler, who in February, attempted the first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) expedition across Africa, is now in Nigeria. Using the first generation Nissan LEAF, the explorer began his trip in Cape Town …
