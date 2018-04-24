Poly Student Wins Free Trip To 2018 World Cup Courtesy Diamond Bank And Visa — Nigeria Today

Poly Student Wins Free Trip To 2018 World Cup Courtesy Diamond Bank And Visa

Vwaire Favour Ajewen has emerged the winner of the first Diamond Bank/Visa ‘Activate and Spend’ campaign draw held over the weekend.

The Ozoro Polytechnic, Warri, Delta State student would watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on an all-expense paid trip courtesy of Visa.

Related: VISA Kicks Off Russia 2018 Campaign On Sports Planet With Fantastic Prizes

Commenting on the emergence of the winner, Head, Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank Plc, Chioma Afe, stated, “We are delighted to be rewarding a loyal customer with the prize, courtesy of Visa. This is truly exciting as it demonstrates the benefits of using our services. Not only are Diamond Bank services convenient and secure, customers stand a chance of winning by simply transacting with us”.

The Activate and Spend campaign is open to all Visa cardholders and it provides them an opportunity to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia. They stand a chance to win the grand prize in the draws, by simply paying for at least three transactions worth a minimum of N1,000 each with their Diamond Bank Visa debit or credit cards before 25 April 2018.

The post Poly Student Wins Free Trip To 2018 World Cup Courtesy Diamond Bank And Visa appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

