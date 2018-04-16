Polytechnic Lecturer Writes Buhari, Renounces Nigerian Citizenship — Nigeria Today

Polytechnic Lecturer Writes Buhari, Renounces Nigerian Citizenship

A lecturer at the Department of Ceramics and Glass Technology, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi, Victor Koreyo, has declared his intention to renounce his Nigerian citizenship for what he called social injustice.

This he said in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, he was demoted for a period of eight years by the management of the institution and urged the president to endorse his request.

Koreyo, from Nassarawa state, said a directive was given by the Federal Government in 2007 directing all lecturers to produce additional qualification relevant to the job they do.

Against that background, the 7th Governing Council of the institution gave Koreyo two years to produce a foreign institution master degree in Ceramic Science and Engineering or he would be dismissed from service.

He said that the management of the polytechnic refused to communicate the information to him in written.

He alleged that since 2010 till date, the institutions had refused to approve his application for staff development opportunity because the Igbo constituted principal officers in the school.

“I love to continue as a citizen of this great nation on earth. But since I do not have the financial power or connection to challenge the rector to obey the federal government’s directives in my favour, I decided to take this peaceful action,” he said. “I believe this peaceful action and step of honour will prevent the rector from killing me by premeditated frustration of my constitutional rights to social justice as the citizen of Nigeria. I have nursed this feeling of suicide to end these eight years of frustration by the rector and officials of the Akanu Ibiam polytechnic division of tertiary education department of the federal ministry of education. “And have decided the renunciation of my citizenship by birth will be the best way to peacefully end my quest for social justice at the ministry of education and finally resign from federal public service of Nigeria.”

The post Polytechnic Lecturer Writes Buhari, Renounces Nigerian Citizenship appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

