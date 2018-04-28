Pompeo Tells Saudis Enough Is Enough: Stop Qatar Blockade and Help Heal Yemen - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Pompeo Tells Saudis Enough Is Enough: Stop Qatar Blockade and Help Heal Yemen – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Pompeo Tells Saudis Enough Is Enough: Stop Qatar Blockade and Help Heal Yemen
New York Times
RIYADH, Saudi Arabi — As Saudi Arabia considers digging a moat along its border with Qatar and dumping nuclear waste nearby, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on his first overseas trip as the nation's top diplomat with a simple message …
Pompeo briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal
US urges other nations to sanction Iran over ballistic missiles
Mike Pompeo arrives in Saudi on Middle East tour as Iran deal hangs in balance
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!