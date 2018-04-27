Poor data: UBEC to embark on intensive personnel audit — Nigeria Today

Poor data: UBEC to embark on intensive personnel audit

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has concluded all necessary arrangements to embark on a thorough personnel audit, its Executives Secretary, Hamid Bobboyi, has said.

The development which the Bobboyi explained at a press conference Thursday, in Abuja, was informed by lack of accurate information to support basic educational development in the country, has been approved by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He said the exercise had become necessary in order to tackle clear challenges bedevilling basic education delivery in Nigeria.

The comprehensive personnel audit of basic schools in Nigeria which equally had the support of other stakeholders in education sector,according to Bobboyi, was expected to revive the basic education system, said to be in rot.

The personnel audit is coming up after eight years when similar exercise was carried out by the federal government.

Bobboyi disclosed that the exercise will be undertaken in batches, cutting across the six geopolitical zones and 36 states of the federation.

The exercise when concluded, is expected to obtain comprehensive data of children of school going age who are enrolled in basic education schools, both primary and junior secondary.

It will also uncover the number and qualification of teaching and non-teaching staff in basic education institutions in Nigeria, including their personal information and progression in service.

It will also take into account authentic mapping of all basic education schools in the country, including existing administrative and management personnel.

The audit, he explained further, would obtain required indices necessary for the determination of some key performance indicators in the basic education sub sector.

According to him, there was no point pretending that all was well within the education sector, when the system lacked strategic approach to address emerging challenges.

He said:“This audit can be likened to school census where we will take into account the pupils, number of teachers within the system, their level of qualifications among other things.

“It will provide reliable data for assessing the impact and achievement of the sub sector in realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It will also feed the acquired data into the national data bank for global reporting in line with Nigeria’s Educational Management Information System (NEMIS) policy. ”

The first phase will be conducted in all states of the three geo-political zones in the southern part of the country from April 29th to May 27th, 2018.

The second phase will kick off between June 3rd to 30th 2018 in the three geopolitical zones in the northern part of the country.

The Act establishing UBEC empowers it to carry out a personnel audit of teaching and non-teaching staff of all basic educational institutions in Nigeria . But this must be done in collaboration with states and local governments at regular intervals.

