Poor Referee Beaten Unconscious After Final Whistle — Nigeria Today

Poor Referee Beaten Unconscious After Final Whistle
During a match between Heartland of Owerri and defending Champions, Plateau United, in Imo state, an unfortunate football referee was jumped after the match and beaten unconscious, so badly so, he had to be admitted to hospital in Owerri, Imo State. The referee officiating a match between was attacked by Heartland football fans after the […]
The post Poor Referee Beaten Unconscious After Final Whistle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!