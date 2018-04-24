 Poor Referee Beaten Unconscious After Final Whistle — Nigeria Today
Poor Referee Beaten Unconscious After Final Whistle

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

During a match between Heartland of Owerri and defending Champions, Plateau United, in Imo state, an unfortunate football referee was jumped after the match and beaten unconscious, so badly so, he had to be admitted to hospital in Owerri, Imo State. The referee officiating a match between was attacked by Heartland football fans after the […]

