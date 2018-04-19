Pop Star, Charlie Puth Breathes Jazz On New Album - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Pop Star, Charlie Puth Breathes Jazz On New Album – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pop Star, Charlie Puth Breathes Jazz On New Album

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Charlie Puth's silky falsetto made him a global star with the pop ballad “See You Again,” but his roots, he is quick to point out, are in jazz. Puth spent a year and a half writing and revising his second album, “Voicenotes,” which comes out May 11 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

