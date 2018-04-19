 Pop Star, Charlie Puth Breathes Jazz On New Album - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pop Star, Charlie Puth Breathes Jazz On New Album – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Pop Star, Charlie Puth Breathes Jazz On New Album
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Charlie Puth's silky falsetto made him a global star with the pop ballad “See You Again,” but his roots, he is quick to point out, are in jazz. Puth spent a year and a half writing and revising his second album, “Voicenotes,” which comes out May 11

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.