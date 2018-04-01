 Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenceless' being killed in Holy Land - Reuters — Nigeria Today
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis, in his Easter address on Sunday, called for peace in the Holy Land two days after 15 Palestinians were killed on the Israeli-Gaza border, saying the conflict there “does not spare the defenceless”. Pope Francis
