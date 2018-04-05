 Pope appoints Paul Olawoore co-Bishop of Ilorin diocese — Nigeria Today
Pope appoints Paul Olawoore co-Bishop of Ilorin diocese

Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr. Paul Adegboyega Olawoore, the coadjutor bishop to the Diocese of Ilorin in Kwara State. This was made known in a statement issued in Abuja by the Secretary-General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ralph Madu. The statement reads: “The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Coadjutor of the […]

