Pope becomes ice cream man for a day, gives homeless 3,000 gelati — Nigeria Today

Pope becomes ice cream man for a day, gives homeless 3,000 gelati

Pope Francis became an ice cream man for a day on Monday as Rome charity workers dished out 3,000 helpings of gelato to the homeless and needy as his gift to them on his name day. Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio and, in keeping with papal tradition, does not celebrate his birthday, but the […]

