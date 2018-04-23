Pope becomes ice cream man for a day, gives homeless 3,000 gelati — Nigeria Today

Pope becomes ice cream man for a day, gives homeless 3,000 gelati
Pope Francis became an ice cream man for a day on Monday as Rome charity workers dished out 3,000 helpings of gelato to the homeless and needy as his gift to them on his name day. Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio and, in keeping with papal tradition, does not celebrate his birthday, but the […]
The post Pope becomes ice cream man for a day, gives homeless 3,000 gelati appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!