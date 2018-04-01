Pope Easter message urges 'end to Syria carnage' - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Pope Easter message urges ‘end to Syria carnage’ – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Pope Easter message urges 'end to Syria carnage'
BBC News
The Pope has called for an end to the "carnage" in Syria during his Easter message from the Vatican. He also asked God to heal the wounds in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and urged dialogue on the Korean peninsula. Pope Francis said …
Pope Francis calls for an end to Syrian 'carnage' in his Easter message
Pope celebrates Easter under sunny sky, tight security
Pope calls for peace in Syria and across the Middle East
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!