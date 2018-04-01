 Pope Easter message urges end to Syria carnage - Radio New Zealand — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pope Easter message urges end to Syria carnage – Radio New Zealand

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Radio New Zealand

Pope Easter message urges end to Syria carnage
Radio New Zealand
The Pope has called for an end to the "carnage" in Syria during his Easter message from the Vatican. Pope Francis delivers the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the city and to the world from the balcony of St Peter's basilica after the Easter Sunday Mass on
Pope Easter message urges 'end to Syria carnage'BBC News
Pope Celebrates Easter Mass Under Tight SecurityCHANNELS TELEVISION
Pope calls for end to 'carnage' in Syria during Easter messageSky News
Miami Herald –TVC News –Khaleej Times –The Daily Star
all 28 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.