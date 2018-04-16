 Pope Emeritus to mark 91st birthday - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pope Emeritus to mark 91st birthday – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Pope Emeritus to mark 91st birthday
Pope Benedict XVI Emeritus is to spend his 91st birthday in “quiet and peace,'' the Vatican's official news site said on Monday. Benedict was due to have a little celebration in the Vatican monastery where he has retired, with his 94-year-old brother
