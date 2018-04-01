 Pope Francis baptizes Nigerian 'migrant hero' at Easter eve mass - CBC.ca — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pope Francis baptizes Nigerian ‘migrant hero’ at Easter eve mass – CBC.ca

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CBC.ca

Pope Francis baptizes Nigerian 'migrant hero' at Easter eve mass
CBC.ca
Pope Francis appears before delivering his Easter message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on Sunday. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters). Tens of thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square on Sunday for an Easter mass led by Pope
Pope Francis Urges Korea Peace Talks as Trump-Kim Meeting ApproachesWall Street Journal
Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in ItalyPulse Nigeria
Pope Francis baptizes Nigerian 'migrant hero' who disarmed Italian thiefGlobalnews.ca

all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.