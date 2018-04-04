Pope Francis to visit Algeria — Nigeria Today

Pope Francis to visit Algeria

The Vatican has announced that the pope is likely to visit to Algeria for the reburial ceremony of some monks killed during war.

19 monks were killed between 1994 and 1996 during the civil war in the North African country.

The ceremony will take place in Oran Cathedral.

The Bishop of Oran, John Paul Vissou, said in January that the Algerian authorities had given the go-ahead for the reburial.

The go ahead came after the Vatican issued a decree that gave the title of “martyr” to the monks. The date of the ceremony has not yet been determined, but is expected to be revealed soon.

