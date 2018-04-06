Popular Islamic scholar, Sama’ila Abbas is dead — Nigeria Today

Popular Islamic scholar, Sama’ila Abbas is dead

A prominent Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Sheik Sama’ila Abbas Dakace, 64, has passed away. His death was announced by his eldest son, Malam Abbas Sama’ila. He told the News Agency of Nigeria in Zaria, Kaduna state that the Sheik died on Thursday in Kaduna after a brief illness. He narrated how his father was taken […]

Popular Islamic scholar, Sama’ila Abbas is dead

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

