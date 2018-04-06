Popular Islamic scholar, Sama’ila Abbas is dead — Nigeria Today

Popular Islamic scholar, Sama’ila Abbas is dead
A prominent Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Sheik Sama’ila Abbas Dakace, 64, has passed away. His death was announced by his eldest son, Malam Abbas Sama’ila. He told the News Agency of Nigeria in Zaria, Kaduna state that the Sheik died on Thursday in Kaduna after a brief illness. He narrated how his father was taken […]
