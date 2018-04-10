Popular Pastor Reportedly Turns Water into Petrol — Nigeria Today

Popular Pastor Reportedly Turns Water into Petrol

A popular South African cleric, Prophet Jacob, has reportedly turned water into petrol during a church service. According to information gathered from the South African prophet’s official page on Facebook, the cleric had urged the worshipers to come to the church service with bottles of water from their homes. When they obliged and […]

The post Popular Pastor Reportedly Turns Water into Petrol appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

