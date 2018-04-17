Popular Singer, Diamond Platinum arrested for sharing indecent photos — Nigeria Today

Popular Singer, Diamond Platinum arrested for sharing indecent photos
Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinum has been arrested for publishing “indecent” photographs on social media. It was gathered that the 28-year-old singer was arrested after shirtless images of him in bed with a female companion circulated online. Tanzania’s Information Minister, Harrison Mwakyembe, who confirmed the arrest, said the Singer was arrested for “posting uncouth content […]
