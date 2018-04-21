 Popular video vixen & model Agnes Masogange is dead - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Popular video vixen & model Agnes Masogange is dead – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment


Popular video vixen & model Agnes Masogange is dead
The Tanzanian Entertainment Industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of their popular video vixen and socialite, Agnes Masogange. According to Tanzania's EATV, Masogange succumbed to pneumonia and low blood pressure at 4pm on
