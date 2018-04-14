Popular White Comedienne, Oyinbo Princess, Separates From Her Nigerian Husband — Nigeria Today

We are not so surprise on this news because celebs are known to use husbands to get what they want and move on. Most of them will give one flimsy excuses or the other just to get out of the jam. Sometimes, men are also aware of this and yet they go into it just because of the fame.

The comedienne, Claire Edun, popularly Known as “Oyinbo Princess” shared the post attached above and below..

“Happiness is key, comedienne Claire says, as she announces her separation from her Nigerian husband, Olumide Edun”