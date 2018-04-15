Population: Statistician advises FG to adopt alternative census models — Nigeria Today

Population: Statistician advises FG to adopt alternative census models

A statistician, Dr Olusanya Olubusoye, has advised the Federal Government to adopt alternative census models, rather than the current estimated model, to measure the nation’s population for effective planning and development. Olubusoye, a lecturer at the Department of Statistics, University of Ibadan gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post Population: Statistician advises FG to adopt alternative census models appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

