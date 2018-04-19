Porsche’s Design Book One sale makes this luxury laptop more affordable — Nigeria Today

Porsche’s Design Book One sale makes this luxury laptop more affordable
With a $1,000 discount, the Porsche Design Book One is a designer laptop that dropped its designer price tag. The laptop is on sale through April 23, so if you want the unique form of the Book One, you can score a bargain.
The post Porsche’s Design Book One sale makes this luxury laptop more affordable appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!