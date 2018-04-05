Port Arthur murder suspect taken into custody more than six months after killing - KFDM-TV News — Nigeria Today

Port Arthur murder suspect taken into custody more than six months after killing – KFDM-TV News
Port Arthur murder suspect taken into custody more than six months after killing
Abraham Emanuel Washington, 29, is suspected of murder in the Sept. 25, 2017 killing of Joseph Lindley. Lindley was 28. (Photo provided by the Port Arthur Police Department). AA. PORT ARTHUR —. A suspect in a deadly shooting in Port Arthur last year …
