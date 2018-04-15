 Port charges scam: Shipping firms, others collect illegal charges - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Port charges scam: Shipping firms, others collect illegal charges – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Port charges scam: Shipping firms, others collect illegal charges
New Telegraph Newspaper
It is no longer news that Nigerian ports are reported to be the most expensive ports in the world, but what has remained confounding to many is persistent denial by the main operators accused of being responsible for the high port tariff, terminal

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.