Port Harcourt to host Super Eagles versus Congo Friendly - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Port Harcourt to host Super Eagles versus Congo Friendly – The Nation Newspaper

Apr 26, 2018


Port Harcourt to host Super Eagles versus Congo Friendly
The Rivers State Government has announced its readiness to host the International Friendly between the Super Eagles and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on May 28, 2018. The agreement for the
