Port Security: NIMASA to sanction port facility for late collection of Compliance Certificate — Nigeria Today

Port Security: NIMASA to sanction port facility for late collection of Compliance Certificate

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to increase security standard at the ports, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has threatened to sanction port facilities that refuses to collect their Certificate of Compliance.

NIMASA is the designated authority in charge of the implementation of the International Ships and Ports Security, ISPS, code.

It said that failure on the part of any facility to collect its Certificate of Compliance means that such facility is operating illegally.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Port Facility Security Officers, PFSO Forum, Mr. Charles Odimiri, an officer of the ISPS Unit of NIMASA expressed disappointment over the late collection of Compliance Certificates by terminals and facilities.

“Failure to collect the SOC (Statement of Compliance) on or before 31st of March, 2018 would subsequently attract a fine against the concerned Terminal or Facility, as they may be assumed to be operating illegally without the relevant empowerment document,” he said

Meanwhile, the Forum has lamented the porous nature of Nigeria’s waterfronts noting that it needs the patrol interventions of NIMASA and the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr Ignatius Uche , appealed to NIMASA to facilitate the establishment of a Maritime Security Trust Fund (MSTF) that could assist in the funding of security operations in the industry.

The post Port Security: NIMASA to sanction port facility for late collection of Compliance Certificate appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

