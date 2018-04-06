Poskii's Moods Extracted album for launch - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Poskii’s Moods Extracted album for launch – Vanguard
Poskii's Moods Extracted album for launch
Medical Doctor-turned- singer, Ade Adebajo a.k.a Poskii's Moods Extracted is due to hit the Nigerian music scene on the 8th of April, 2018. The five track album which will be launched at Freedom Park, Lagos, according to the artist, is a regenerated …
