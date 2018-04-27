Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Shares Several Connections With Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' - Forbes — Nigeria Today

Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ Shares Several Connections With Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Shares Several Connections With Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Forbes
Post Malone just released Beerbongs & Bentleys, his sophomore studio album and long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Stoney, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. There's no question whether Beerbongs will surpass Stoney's commercial success, but …
Stream Post Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" Album
Post Malone's New Album 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Is Here
Post Malone: 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Album Stream & Download – Listen Now!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!