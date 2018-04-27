 Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Shares Several Connections With Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' - Forbes — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ Shares Several Connections With Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ – Forbes

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Forbes

Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Shares Several Connections With Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Forbes
Post Malone just released Beerbongs & Bentleys, his sophomore studio album and long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Stoney, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. There's no question whether Beerbongs will surpass Stoney's commercial success, but
Stream Post Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" AlbumHotNewHipHop
Post Malone's New Album 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Is HereComplex
Post Malone: 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Album Stream & Download – Listen Now!Just Jared
Stereogum –XXLMAG.COM –Exclaim! –Rap-Up.com
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.