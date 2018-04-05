Post MPC: NSE All-Share rebounds by 0.31% — Nigeria Today

Post MPC: NSE All-Share rebounds by 0.31%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday recorded the first growth for the month with the All-Share Index improving by 0.31 per cent, a day after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index which opened at 40,749.86, rose by 125.83 points or 0.31 per cent to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Post MPC: NSE All-Share rebounds by 0.31% appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

