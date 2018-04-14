Poverty Made Me Faithful To My Wife - Ghanaian Man To CNN Journalist, Christiane Amanpour — Nigeria Today

Truth be told, if 80% of African men will say the truth about their marriage and faithfulness to their wives, their statement will almost always be: poverty is the reason why am faithful to my wife”.

Renowned war, crime and romance book writer, Robert Greene said in one of his books and I quote: Men marry women they want when they are rich but marry women they need when they are poor. This is the true nature of a human being especially the men in our society, though some chose to hide it just for peace and love to rain.

But this Ghanaian has taken the bull by the horn as he declared in an exclusive interview with CNN journalist, Christiane Amanpour and said he is faithful to his wife because he is poor. The 60-year-old journalist has toured Berlin, Beirut, New Delhi, and Accra in Ghana to gather amazing stories about love and sex.

Speaking to the Cut.com Amanpour revealed that “the six-part series about love and sex around the world. It’s mostly done through women’s and young girls’ perspectives, but it’s really a very unusual and somewhat unprecedented look at the complexity of sex, intimacy, partnership, and motherhood”.

In Ghana, she interviewed a local who revealed that “he is married to one wife and he doesn’t cheat because he was poor when they got married. We understand each other. So when I have money, I let them know today I have money. Sandra, let’s share this money. Rich men cheat because when you are rich you can decide to choose any woman you want. But I am a poor person. I have to stay with one lady”.

The CNN journalist spent some time with Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong who disclosed that “Ghana’s economy is such that as a woman, …you need someone to take care of you; you can’t make enough money as a woman here”.