Power: EEDC urges customers to embrace smart prepaid meters - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Power: EEDC urges customers to embrace smart prepaid meters – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Power: EEDC urges customers to embrace smart prepaid meters
The Nation Newspaper
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company ( EEDC ) on Tuesday blamed the rejection of smart prepaid meters by some customers on ignorance. Mr Emeka Eze, Head of Communication of EEDC, expressed the view at a forum organised by the company for its …
EEDC demands settlement of MDAs' N4.4b electricity bill by FG
FG owes EEDC N4.4bn
EEDC wants FG to settle N4.4b debts by its MDAs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!