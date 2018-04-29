 Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018 - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018 – The Punch

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018
The Punch
Okechukwu Nnodim. Latest documents obtained from Nigeria's power System Operator indicated that peak electricity generation crossed the 5,000-megawatt mark last week. According to the SO, a peak power generation of 5,090MW was recorded on April 26

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.