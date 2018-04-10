Power Oil Resumes ‘Pay With Calories’ Campaign — Nigeria Today

Power Oil Resumes ‘Pay With Calories’ Campaign
Power Oil, the Nigeria’s leading healthy cooking oil has recently extended one of its annual consumer health awareness activities tagged “Power Oil Pay with Calories” to Rivers and Anambra to further encourage more Nigerians to maintain healthy body fitness and promote general healthy living. The company said the activation which began exactly five years ago […]
The post Power Oil Resumes ‘Pay With Calories’ Campaign appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!