PR: aXpire Introduces MatchBX to the Blockchain Community — Nigeria Today

PR: aXpire Introduces MatchBX to the Blockchain Community

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

aXpire is excited to introduce its MatchBX product to the blockchain community.

Coming in late Q2, MatchBX will allow blockchain-empowered freelance work, with individuals able to engage with each other or businesses to earn cryptocurrency (AXP) as a full time job. There has never been a better time to learn about cryptocurrency and look to engage in the aXpire community full time. MatchBX also offers a “preferred partnership” group of companies that have been hand picked and verified to serve as the best providers of a particular online service. For example, our latest addition, Kotoba, provides high quality website and white paper translation services, and users will be able to access this group at a special rate through MatchBX.

In the background of this product we will run a different kind of spend analysis, demand prediction, which will drive additional preferred partners to our site. Think of it like surge demand on Uber, except without the associated price increases – we simply point partners towards early indicators of demand and the need for supply to fill any gaps.

Not only with there not be traditional fees on the MatchBX platform, but also the minimal 1% fee charged per transaction will take the form of burned AXP, incentivizing early adoption.

MatchBX is the latest addition to aXpire’s product suite, which includes Resolvr, a spend management tool. Both products are powered by aXpire’s native token, AXP.

Advisors on the project include Roger Ver of Bitcoin.com, Shingo Lavine of Ethos and Gina Papush of QBE.

To earn free AXP for signing up to the waiting list, go to www.matchbx.io.

To find out more about aXpire, visit www.axpire.io

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

www.matchbx.io

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: aXpire Introduces MatchBX to the Blockchain Community appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

