PR: Blockchain Games Operator True Flip Enters the Slot Market with Chain’s Code — Nigeria Today

PR: Blockchain Games Operator True Flip Enters the Slot Market with Chain’s Code

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

True Flip, the blockchain fair games operator, has developed and launched its first slot game. Chain’s Code is available now at cc.trueflip.io with bets starting at 0.000020 BTC and up to 5 BTC as the Superprize.

Costa Rica Chain’s Code features a single-line slot machine with a centralized play button for speed, ease of use and substantial replayability. Draws take place every 10-15 seconds, making Chain’s Code the fastest game from True Flip so far.

Based on a provably fair blockchain solution, Chain’s Code has a built-in multiplier which exponentially increases the possible win.

Six major cryptocurrencies are accepted. All payouts are in Bitcoin.

“With its fast and captivating gameplay, these so-called ‘slot games’ are among the most widely-adopted iGaming products across the globe. Our decision to develop our own slot machine follows our long-term strategy of acquiring additional markets through the reinterpretation of admired, classic games. We expect Chain’s Code to become the strongest competitor to similar top-tier products and to bring new players to Trueflip.io” – CMO Konstantin Katsev.

“True Flip started as a popular single game with daily draws and a huge jackpot. Based on our comprehensive analyses, we’ve been developing new games to provide a different experience to our players. Chain’s Code is perfect both in terms of appearance and gameplay: it’s smart and simple, but endearingly cute. This product meets the highest standards our users and partners could ever imagine” – COO Nikita Parkhomenko.

About True Flip

True Flip is a blockchain fair games platform, drawing from the advantages of distributed ledger technology. These include overall transparency of processes such as random number generation, ticket purchases, prize distribution, and our innovative approach to the financial aspects of iGaming.

True Flip has released three games, with more in development, and has presently attracted more than 170,000 registered players. As a result of its successful crowdsale in July 2017, the current Jackpot is a massive 400 BTC which keeps growing with every ticket sold.

The platform offers self-developed customer products available on trueflip.io and a range of B2B solutions for iGaming operators, affiliates, and integrators.

