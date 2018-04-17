PR: Energy Efficient Crypto Robotina and Dubai as a Smart City Project — Nigeria Today

PR: Energy Efficient Crypto Robotina and Dubai as a Smart City Project

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

by Faith Obafemi

The analog life is no longer appealing. We all now wish for the smart, digital life to make everything easier, less expensive to manage and convenient. In a time when we’ve got smartphones, smartwatches, smart fridge, smart grids, smart TV and smart homes, why can’t we have a smart city?

Dubai will be blazing the trail as it becomes the first smart city running on blockchain and smart contracts. Imagine a city which is not only connected to the internet, but also ‘smart’ enough to process activities like visa applications and reach intelligent decisions. For a frequent business traveler, the long wait at the embassy will become history. Robotina, a Slovenia-based company, providing comprehensive automation solutions with an IoT focus, will be playing some big roles and laying down the tracks in this innovative transformation.

Ultimately, the goal is to have a city where activities are synchronized, making transactions within and without faster, with minimized errors and most especially, secure framework.

Robotina and its decades of operation in IoT industry

In operation since the 1990s, Robotina has a track record of successful projects in the AI, machine learning and IoT industry. The company has over 50 international employees spread across offices in each continent, and rendering smart services in over 27 countries. Robotina’s portfolio includes: manufacture, distribution, support and service for automation components and electronic devices.

One notable project in this regard is Robotina’s strategic partnership with Imdaad as far back as 2014. The partnership tasked Robotina with the duty of implementing Imdaad’s Network Operations Centre (NOC) project in the agency’s headquarters. Robotina was to commission the NOC project whose purpose was for remotely managing and monitoring other facilities under the operation of Imdaad. All materials and equipment needed for construction was to be supplied by Robotina.

Achieving the NOC commissioning involved joint investment by Robotina and Imdaad in the development of the necessary applications and business processes. Jamal Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Imdaad, had this to say about the partnership: “Our new joint venture with Robotina is an ambitious project which will enable us to remotely monitor and manage our facilities in addition to conserving energy, reducing operation cost, and improving overall energy efficiency.”

Lootah further said: “We have selected Robotina for this project because of their experience, range of products and solutions, and expertise in proving building management and automation solutions. We are confident that once operational, NOC will support the UAE’s vision of ‘green’ solutions for sustainable living as well as Dubai’s shift towards becoming a ‘smart’ city in next three years.”

Other smart building projects commissioned by Robotina include Dubai Customs and DP HQ, and now, with the ongoing Robotina crowdsale, plans are in place to expand operations that align with the goal of transforming Dubai into a smart city.

Imagine a city where the oversupply of energy is prevented because the smart power grids know just the exact amount of power to supply. Imagine a city where you know the exact right time to leave home so as to avoid traffic. Imagine a city where waste is not wasteful, but smartly recycled into other useful purposes, where one is able to have access to accurate information which aids the making of informed decisions, and where the economic risks for businesses and government are lowered.

Dubai isn’t the only city benefiting from Robotina’s 28-year expertise in AI technology, IoT manufacturing, energy control and management. More recently, in 2016, Germany, aiming to run on renewable energy in a couple of decades, tasked Hitachi Chemical & Co. and Robotina, with making this a reality.

While IoT is already making waves into our everyday lives through the numerous smart “prefixes”, it’s only a matter of time before we experience this on a governmental level, courtesy of Robotina.

Robotina Crowdsale

Robotina Whitepaper

Robotina Lightpaper(https://www.robotinaico.com/documents/Robotina_LP.pdf)

Robotina Concept Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HdECHzo4gs&feature=youtu.be&list=PLAo2Lrn-pjxgqEtqhZsgJSox8SeH3zCyO)

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://www.robotinaico.com/

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Energy Efficient Crypto Robotina and Dubai as a Smart City Project appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

